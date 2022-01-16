Al Roker's daughter Leila reunites with her famous family in uplifting new photos The Today star is a doting father to three children

Al Roker's family are incredibly close and this Christmas proved to be challenging for them as they were unable to spend it together.

With the Today star's middle child, daughter Leila, living in Paris, they were forced to mark the festive season without her at home in New York due to the Covid restrictions.

However, over the weekend, Leila reunited with her mom Deborah Roberts and brother Nick, who came to Paris to visit her.

Deborah shared a series of photos of their adventures in the French capital on Instagram, alongside the message: "Saturday sight for sore eyes. Belated New Year's gift! Family time."

While Al wasn't in the photos, it appears that the popular TV star is also with his family in Paris, as he shared a photo of himself enjoying a coffee in the popular restaurant Le Castiglione.

Leila has been living in Paris for several years, having studied journalism over there, before deciding to stay in the city after graduating last year.

Al Roker's daughter Leila reunited with her family in Paris

The 23-year-old is doing incredibly well in her career so far, having followed both her parents into the profession.

She even joined her father in Tokyo for an incredible work opportunity in 2021, where she reported on the 2020 Olympics. Al was out in the Japan capital reporting for Today.

Leila is Al and Deborah's oldest child together, and the pair also share son Nick, 18. Al is also dad to oldest daughter Courtney, 33, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell.

Al and wife Deborah Roberts are incredibly close to their children

The reunion in Paris would have meant the world to Al and his family. Just before Christmas, Deborah had penned a lengthy message about the year 2021, which was accompanied by a picture of her family.

Detailing the difficult year, she wrote: "But then this week! Many of us can’t be together during this time …a time we so hoped would be freeing and festive. Not the holiday we wanted or expected. But sometimes we need only look back through the photo memories of life to remember how blessed we are.

Leila graduated in Paris in 2021

"The challenges keep coming. But the love and beautiful connections will sustain us. Our crowd will hold each other from afar this holiday.

"But these #tbt will stand in as the warm and tight embrace that will bind us until 2022. Let’s all pray for health, kindness and a better year. We sure we need it. #bewell @ouichefroker @cleilapatra @alroker @nickroker155."

