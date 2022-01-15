Nicole Kidman is an actress because she was 'not allowed on the beach' Nicole grew up in Australia

Nicole Kidman has shared that her fair skin is the reason she is an actress today, because she was not allowed to go to the beach with her friends. The Australian star is an Oscar and Emmy winner and credits literature and art for her desire to go into the industry.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's vast $4.5million farm is a world of its own

But she also shared in a new interview that her love for storytelling came about because she had to stay home on her own. "I am so fortunate to discover literature early [in life]," she shared, adding: "And because of my fair skin I was not allowed to sit on the beach during the midday sun so I would stay home while everyone went to the beach and I would curl in my bed and read."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation for new role

"I was very frustrated though [that] I couldn't go to the beach so I would make a sandwich and read and read and read and read and little did Iknow that was going to lead me to my vocation," she continued.

Nicole told the NPR podcast Fresh Air that she "wanted to act as I had so much inside me" and that she "played every role in Chekhov – in my bedroom, at all different hours, day or night, I've played them."

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes surprising admission about marriage to Keith Urban

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals she's 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news

The Hollywood actress grew up in Sydney, Australia with her sister Antonia and her parents Janelle and Anthony, after being born in Hawaii.

The mom-of-four is incredibly close to her family and spent the majority of the lockdown back in Australia, where her mother and sister both live.

Nicole grew up in Australia

But she recently returned to look after her beloved mom and "surround her with her grandchildren" as the 81-year-old battles health issues.

The 54-year-old told the podcast that she was able to spend some quality time with her mother at the Art Gallery of New South Wales after-hours so they could visit the Matisse: Life & Spirit exhibition, which she described as a "soothing balm".

She returned to look after her mom

Speaking of their close bond, Nicole added: "I'm at the place where I'm being given the chance to view the world, because of how close we are, my mum is giving me the chance to view the world through an 81-year-old woman's eyes.

"That is so beneficial right now because she's so cognizant.

"She has every brain faculty available, so she hasn't lost anything. She hasn't lost any memory, which is fascinating, and she's extremely bright."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.