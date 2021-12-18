Claudia Winkleman's dazzling Strictly outfit is the best thing you'll see The stylish Strictly host dazzled BBC viewers

Another year over, another seriously chic Strictly final outfit from Claudia Winkleman!

The 49-year-old presenter looked amazing in a Self-Portrair when she waltzed out into the BBC ballroom, rocking the silver garment that featured a daring thigh split.

The star had some beautiful bracelets to go with her outfit on her left arm, and she also added some nude pumps to complete the look.

As always the star wore her hair in her signature style, and wore some beautiful make-up.

Claudia shared a playful post on her Instagram account, wearing the dress over just one shoulder and penning: "It's the final. Forever thanks to @sineadmckeefry @debbiedannell @amyhair4."

WOW!

The star's fans rushed to comment, writing: "Gorgeous gorgeous!" and another added: "Claud you look incredible."

Last weekend, the presenter stole the show in a sequined suit by Nadine Merabi that dazzled under the lights to host the action-packed semi-finals.

Claudia, who is styled by the talented Sinead McKeefry, recently admitted she has no mirrors in her house, revealing it goes hand-in-hand with her ultra-relaxed approach to fashion and beauty.

She told Marie Claire: "I'm 49 now and it’s all I’ve ever known. My friends go mad. If they’d come round, they’re like, Claude, how do you check everything?

"And I’m like, I don't. I want to look a mess, as we know – I just put on eyeliner with my finger. And off we go."

