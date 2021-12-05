Claudia Winkleman wears red leather for Strictly live show – and woah

Claudia Winkleman knows how to make a statement, and the star made no exception on Saturday night.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter wore a gorgeous red dress by Self-Portrait to appear on the show, accessorising with a pair of matching heels. She styled her hair in her signature style and sported luscious makeup.

Sharing the look to her social media, Claudia joked: "A man named Han made me this dress so I proposed to him. Strictly is on in 12."

Fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: "Tonight you're looking stunning, love that dress on you," while another added: "Beautiful outfit and you wear it fabulously".

Returning to the ballroom the week before, Claudia rocked a sequin blazer by Mint Velvet, polishing off her ensemble with the chicest white heels and tight black trousers.

Sporting her trademark fringe, the star wore her hair in waves for the occasion, a style created by Amy Short. As for her makeup, she teamed her smokey eyeshadow with voluminous lashes and a nude lip.

Claudia Winkleman looked super chic in her sequin blazer

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Claudia's a huge fan of sequins, and always has help from her trusty stylist Sinead McKeefry. Sinead previously spoke to HELLO! about their relationship, revealing: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip!"

She also spoke about how relaxed both Claudia and Tess are when it comes to choosing their outfits each week: "The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama," she said.

