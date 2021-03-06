Celine Dion stuns in a figure-hugging catsuit for epic throwback video She knows how to wow a crowd

Celine Dion kicked off the weekend in style when she shared an epic video on Instagram wearing a glitzy catsuit.

The singer got her fans all fired-up with a throwback video of her performing her hit, Declaration of Love - and her outfit was truly show-stopping.

In the video, Celine showed off her incredible voice and dance moves as she jumped up onto a piano and belted out her tune for an enthralled crowd.

But her Instagram fans were equally as impressed as they inundated her with compliments as they took a walk down memory lane.

Celine captioned the video: "Dancing into the weekend - Team Celine."

One of her 4.6million followers wrote: "OMG!! I had that on VHS!! My favorite song of that concert," while another commented:

Celine delighted her fans with the throwback performance

"You've made my day with this video and third said: "Absolute queen!"

Her post comes just weeks after she was forced to make a sad music announcement.

Celine had to reschedule her European Courage World Tour in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celine is no stranger to making a style statement

In the video she shared on social media, Celine explained: "Hello. I was hoping to see you in Europe this spring. but unfortunately, the situation is not safe. We still have to wait a little longer.

Celine continued: "But yes, the vaccines are on their way. So I promise we are going to make up for all that lost time, in 2022.

"So, take care. I can’t wait. I miss you so much. Love you guys. See you soon, bye-bye."

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker is clearly saddened by the news but remains optimistic about the future of her musical tour, which will hopefully go ahead next year.

