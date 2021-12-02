Emma Willis surprises fans with rare picture of all her children marking the countdown to Christmas Let the festivities begin!

Emma Willis has revealed the countdown to Christmas has officially begun in her household! Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the presenter delighted fans by sharing a sweet snapshot of her three children.

The adorable photo saw them open up their Christmas calendars, whilst their individual Elves on the Shelf were all seen poking out. "Now the official countdown begins..." she wrote.

Fans were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Such a magical time of year." Another remarked: "That's an extremely orderly advent calendar opening if I may say!" A third post read: "Absolutely love these [heart emoji]."

Emma, who is married to Busted musician Matt Willis, is a doting mum to three young children; Isabelle, 12, Ace, ten, and Trixie, five.

The festivities come almost a week after both Matt and Emma marked their son's tenth birthday. The doting mum shared a rare snap of her little boy during a low-key outing, but still kept his identity private.

"My sonshine. My ray of light. He’s as bright on the inside as he is on the out…" she wrote. "A whole decade of loving you, what a lucky mummy I am, you beautiful little soul. Happy birthday Acey baby. Stay true, stay you [heart emoji]."

Emma shared this snap of her kids this week

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008 and have one of the strongest celebrity marriages. Matt popped the question to The star in 2007 after two years of dating, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

The Voice UK host has previously spoken about her bond with Isabelle, Ace and Trixie and admitted that Matt is usually seen as the 'fun' parent. "He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him," she told Dave Berry on his Dadpod podcast.

"It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like, 'Oh I'm that one, that tells them off and makes sure the washing's done,' and I am the quintessential mum and I think security. That's what I've always had from my dad and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."

