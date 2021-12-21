Emma and Matt Willis' son Ace, 10, dyes hair green – see the incredible transformation The TV star loved the change

The Willis household is ready for the Christmas holidays. Not only did they recently completely transform their front door with gorgeous decorations but Emma and Matt's son Ace, ten, has embraced a brand new look in time for the big day – and wow!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the television presenter shared a picture of her son's new hair, which had been posted by celebrity hairdresser Louis Byrne.

"Green tips and undercut kind of day," he had written alongside it, showing the side of Ace's head whilst keeping his face hidden from the camera.

Emma was quick to regram the post and shared her approval. "Thank you Lou Lou, he LOVES it," she wrote alongside a kiss emoji.

Hairdresser Louis Byrne showed off Ace's new hair

Emma and Matt share three children together - Ace and siblings Trixie, five, and Isabelle, 12, and the duo are their biggest cheerleaders.

Earlier this year, Emma opened up about motherhood and spoke out on the importance of allowing children to "experiment" and "express themselves" with their choice of clothes and hair.

Speaking with The Sun, the 45-year-old insisted that it is important to let children "explore" with their style. "I think it's a really individual, personal thing," she explained.

Matt and Emma recently shared a rare picture of their three children

"You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes.

"I see it as hair is hair, clothes are clothes and colour is colour. And, you know, if my son wants to wear a pink top, I'm certainly not going to stop him."

The TV star added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."