Alicia Keys celebrates birthday in luxurious private jet – peek inside You won't believe what the private jet had inside

Alicia Keys sure knows how to celebrate a birthday as lavishly as possible. The singer shared a snazzy video montage of her insane and never-ending celebrations, along with a heartfelt caption to the man behind it all, her husband.

The luxurious birthday featured everything from a party in a massive private jet, another intimate party in Las Vegas, endless bottles of champagne and The Producer mezcal, multiple outfit changes, and true to the locale, casino games.

Alicia, who turned 41, dedicated the celebratory post to her husband, Swizz Beatz, who she married in 2010. She began her caption with: "He handles me with so much care and attention, and devotion, and adoration, and respect, and kindness, and tenderness, and truth and genuine energy."

The video showcasing the celebrations leaves no doubt of the record producer's undying love and dedication to his super-star wife. It begins with the two arriving hand in hand – and in style – to the private jet, where their friends were already waiting for them. The jet featured high-end burl wood finishes and even a pristine bed in the back.

Alicia's never-ending birthday celebrations

Never short of dazzling outfits, Alicia shined more than ever, whether with sparkly attachments to her velvet dress or pavéed watches, she never failed to accessorize with diamonds galore.

Despite Alicia admitting to typically disliking glitzy Las Vegas, her husband assured the star that this trip would change her mind. The plan certainly seemed to have worked, and the No One singer enjoyed dancing all night with her friends and even a victory at the casino.

While the lengthy birthday seems like more than enough celebrations, Swizz Beatz admitted he's not done showering his wife with love and affection. He commented on her post thanking him: "We didn't even start yet" with a slew of red rose emojis at the end.

The singer enjoys the incredible amenities of her private jet

The two are certainly a match made in heaven, and they couldn't be happier. Alicia can't imagine herself with anyone else and wrote of her husband in her caption: "I never knew this kind of love until you, I never knew this much FUN until you, I never met my match until YOU!!"

