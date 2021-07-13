Alicia Keys is positively glowing in stunning selfies you need to see Sometimes, god does the work for you

Alicia Keys gave everyone the start-of-the-week boost they needed this Monday with a bunch of gorgeous selfies.

The singer shared to her Instagram a series of quick snaps she took that had several fans professing their love.

Alicia simply posed for the camera bare-faced, wearing a denim jacket and a white top underneath, with gold hoop earrings, and her braided hair.

"When you're 5 min late to the zoom call bc the selfie lighting was good on the couch," she captioned it. And with her glowing skin and peeking baby hairs, it's hard to imagine that lighting not being absolutely perfect.

Celebrities and fans were in love with the singer and the good vibes she was giving off, leaving comments like, "Positive energy for 2021," and, "The definition of beauty in and out!"

The singer showed off her natural beauty with her selfies

Her famous colleagues also couldn't resist commenting, with Busta Rhymes just leaving a bunch of crown emojis around, and beauty entrepreneur Loren Ridinger saying, "You look good in every light. Love u sis."

The No One singer has always been a big fan of letting her natural beauty shine over heavily made up looks.

Throughout her stint as a coach on The Voice, the singer garnered several fans because of her focus on appearing natural and bare-faced for her shows, something which she aims to maintain throughout most of her professional career.

Alicia's most popular pictures usually feature her natural self shining

She recently posted another naturally glowing selfie, this time from a beach, surrounded by the palm trees in a green one-shoulder top and statement earrings.

"Summer vibes," she captioned that picture with several emojis, with fans leaving comments like, "It's always the beauty for me," and "Sunshine and palm trees, count us in!"

