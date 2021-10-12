Martine McCutcheon's fans plead with star following new Instagram post

Martine McCutcheon has sparked a big reaction amongst her fans with her latest Instagram post. The star took to social media on Monday to share a new snapshot with followers - and they all wanted to know one thing.

The candid mirror selfie shows Martine dressed down in a pair of black jeans, black and white stripy top, leather jacket, and a pair of Converse high tops. She has accessorised with some red sunglasses and is beaming in the snapshot.

“You can’t beat a skinny jeans and biker jacket kinda day! In my mind, it never fails to work for that casual/cool chic vibe!” Martine wrote in the caption.

Her fans, however, had a special plea for the actress. “You look unreal! Can you please share your weight loss story?” one asked, while a second agreed: “Yes, it would be so helpful. I have fibromyalgia too and find it so hard to lose weight x.” “Me too!!!!!! X,” a third added.

Martine looked happy and healthy in her mirror selfie

Martine, 45, has faced a number of health setbacks in recent years. She was first diagnosed with ME in 2011 - a longterm illness that causes an overwhelming feeling of tiredness - and was then diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infectious bacterial condition passed on from being bitten by an infected tick. Fibromyalgia, meanwhile, causes pain all over the body.

The mum-of-one has spoken in the past about her weight loss and approach to fitness. Back in 2017, she became an ambassador for the Cambridge Weight Plan and lost a stone as a result.

The star has inspired fans with her weight loss journey

Writing on social media at the time, Martine said: "Here's my silly little head feeling all giddy and happy because I reached my one stone target today on the @cambridgeweightplan. I'm SO thrilled."

Martine went on to reveal that her weight loss efforts had been slowed by her health problems. She said: "My loss was a tiny bit slower than the average person but to be honest I expected that as many diets/food plans didn’t work for me at all as the Lyme disease and ME can really play havoc with how your system works.

Martine has dealt with a number of health setbacks in recent years

"Plus, my consultant Donna stressed that my health is the most important thing so I took things a little more slowly whilst feeling more energised and even with health issues I've still managed to do it!"

