Kelly Ripa celebrates double dose of happy news with sweet tribute to friend Andy Cohen The mom-of-three said congratulations were in order

Kelly Ripa has a huge circle of celebrity friends and on Friday she delivered an adorable tribute to one of them.

The LIVE! host said there were two reasons to raise a glass as fellow TV personality and good friend, Andy Cohen, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and his little boy turned three.

Alongside a photo of Andy snuggling Benjamin as a baby, she wrote: "A dual celebration of epic proportions! Congratulations @bravoandy on your two stars. One on the Hollywood walk of fame, and the birthday boy in your arms."

Her post was met with an abundance of well-wishes as fans commented: "Great pic of Andy and adorable BEN," and another added: "So many congratulations to Andy and so well deserved. He is one of a kind and little Ben is the cutest most adorable boy."

Andy is friends with Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, and the group have been close since the nineties.

Kelly shared the sweet photo of Andy with his son

His son has a special connection with the longtime couple too and Andy previously revealed: "He calls Kelly & Mark 'Mee Maw' and 'Pee Paw'."

Andy took to social media with photos celebrating Ben's birthday too and said his lad had "the best day ever".

Andy celebrated his son's birthday after receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

During Andy's speech after receiving his star, he mentioned his son. "This is all my honor and my privilege and thank you so much all of you and thanks for coming out to my friends and family," Andy said.

"And happy birthday Ben! Happy birthday Ben! It's your birthday! We've got cookies waiting for you man."

Andy welcomed his only child via surrogacy after announcing he was going to be a dad in 2018.

