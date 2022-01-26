Dylan Dreyer receives sweetest surprise from son as she returns home from work The host commemorated her long awaited return with heartfelt pictures on Instagram

Dylan Dreyer is back! The Today star shared a – possibly – heartfelt message from a special someone upon her return to work after maternity leave.

The newly mother of three took to Instagram to commemorate her return to work with an adorable picture of her middle child, two-year-old Oliver George. The toddler held a paper sign dedicated to his mother, with a message Dylan deemed somewhat questionable.

The TV host captioned the image: "My first day back to work either got me a 'Good God, Mom' or a 'Good 'Job,' Mom.' His smile says it’s the second one!"

Dylan Dreyer's son congratulates mom on big day

Dylan's fans celebrated the toddler's heartwarming attempt at writing as well as the return of the beloved host to their early morning television screen. "Nothing like a sweet note from your son!" one follower commented, while another wrote: "So glad you were back today!"

Also glad to see Dylan back at work is her co-star, Savannah Guthrie. The two have a close relationship beyond their work, and Savannah displayed as much with her recent Instagram post.

Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer finally reunite on set

Savannah included shots of herself and Dylan catching up behind the scenes, along with an emotional one of the two locked in a tight embrace. "She's back!!!!! So happy to have @dylandreyernbc back home with us," she captioned her post, with Dylan sweetly responding: "I've missed you!!!"

Dylan wasn't the only one with an awaited return to work though, Savannah recently made her own return to the show following a bout with COVID right after her co-star Hoda Kotb came back safely.

Today hosts celebrate big reunion with hugs

With the three stars back, the whole Today crew has finally reunited in person. They celebrated it with hugs aplenty, and Dylan shared the sweet moment in another Instagram post which featured Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and of course, Hoda and Savannah.

