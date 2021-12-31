Gordon Ramsay celebrates his twins' 22nd birthday – and the photo is incredible The chef's children are his mini-mes

Gordon Ramsay shared an adorable throwback photo of his children Holly and Jack on their 22nd birthdays, and his fans are all saying the same thing.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay shares angry photo of lookalike son Oscar - just look at that frown!

We had no idea how much his twins as young children resembled the famous chef and his wife Tana – the likeness is uncanny.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look inside the Ramsays' home

Gordon posted the cute snap on his Instagram page, writing: "Happy 22nd birthday to our incredible twins, have a great day Jack love you best mate Holly congrats on an incredible year, love you Dad."

The photo shows Holly and Jack around the age of five or six and they could seriously be doubles of their mum and dad. Jack has a head of red hair just like Gordon's, while Holly's long brunette locks and brown eyes are just like Tana's.

MORE: Victoria Beckham posts rare photo of all three sons with David - and fans are in shock

READ: Mike and Zara Tindall enjoy magical evening out with baby Lucas

Gordon's throwback photo of Jack and Holly

In the comments section, many followers noticed the resemblance, with one telling the star chef: "Wow, that could be you & Tana when you were little, they’re the double of you both."

Another fan agreed, saying: "Wow, they are a mini you and your wife," while one posted: Wow! Cute baby you and baby version of your wife."

Tana shared her own birthday tribute to Holly and Jack with another childhood photo of the pair. She wrote: "Happy 22nd Birthday to these two - love you both so much xxx."

Tana's birthday tribute photo to her twins

The mum-of-five's famous friends shared congratulatory messages too, with Victoria Beckham posting: "Happy birthday x we love you!! X kisses x," and her husband David writing: "Happy birthday you 2 [heart emojis] @hollyramsayy #JackRamsay @tanaramsay @gordongram."

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools also commented, telling Tana: "Happy birthday to your gorgeous babies."

The Ramsay bunch get in the festive mood

Back in February, Tana, whose youngest child is three, spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her home life during lockdown, telling us: "I think of myself as very lucky that I have a toddler because that gives your day an automatic structure, because their routine is so repetitive - what makes them happy is so easy at this stage.

"My eldest, Meg, is working full time still from home, so she's kept busy. Holly is busy doing a fashion course. Courses are online at the moment, so she's working and having to self-discipline, I suppose, but university is sort of like that.

"Jack is busy and Oscar is running around keeping us all busy. Matilda is taking a gap year so she's a great pair of hands helping me at the moment but also working part-time nannying. So everyone is crazy!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.