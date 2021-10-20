Strictly's Tilly Ramsay inundated with support after being 'body shamed' by radio presenter The Strictly contestant urged for kindness

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly Ramsay has hit back at a body shamer who made a negative comment about her weight.

Exclusive: Strictly stars Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin comment on romance rumours

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, was called a "chubby little thing" by LBC radio presenter Steve Allen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tilly and Nikita share details about their Strictly experience so far

Upon hearing the audio, the TikTok star took to Instagram and urged people to be more kind. She admitted this wasn't the first time someone made jibes about her weight.

MORE: Who is Tilly Ramsay? Everything you need to know about the star

READ: Gordon Ramsay has the best reaction to Tilly's sensational dance

"I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far," she wrote. "Steve please feel free to voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

"It's such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative. This isn't the first and definitely won't be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I'm learning to accept myself.

Tilly and Nikita Kuzmin are fan favourites on Strictly

"But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I'm so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with it's own repercussions and I've been aware of this from a young age."

She concluded: "However I won't tolerate people that think it's okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone's weight and appearance. Love Tilly xx."

In the caption, she simply said: "#bekind." Fellow Strictly stars were quick to share their words of support, with her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin writing: "[heart emoji] #BeKind." Giovanni Pernice commented: "Some people are very nasty!! Don't listen to this crap... we love You girl! #bekind."

The TV star shared this statement on Instagram

Janette Manrara added: "#BeKind…. How fast we forget what hurtful comments can do for someone's mental health. You are a POWERFUL young lady! Wear your crown w/ your head held high." Rose Ayling-Ellis said: "You're beautiful Tilly! [heart emojis]." Ugo Monye stated: "Love ya Tilly."

Dianne Buswell also offered her love, saying: "Tilly your a beauty inside and out . I think your so brave to speak up about this perfectly said I hope people learn from this, just know that we all support you and think your wonderful xxxx."

Meanwhile, her sister Holly Ramsay wrote: "Very well said x #bekind [heat emojis]." Giovanna Fletcher added: "I just gasped so loudly at his comments. There are many words to use for him, however he is irrelevant and not worth it. YOU are sunshine. YOU are welcoming, bubbly, fun, kind, sweet, and endearing. YOU are beautiful from your head to your toes and the inside out. Keep doing you! Xxxx."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.