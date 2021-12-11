Gordon Ramsay melts hearts with adorable photo of son Oscar This is so cute!

Gordon Ramsay is a doting dad to his five children, Meghan, Jack, Holly, Tilly and Oscar, and he melted hearts on Saturday with the cutest photo of his young son.

The Kitchen Nightmares host shared a sweet photo of his young son sipping from a small cup of hot chocolate – the perfect drink for the cold winter nights. Oscar looked adorable as he drunk the warm beverage in a salmon-coloured jumper while his brown hair partially covered his eyes. "Hot chocolate time for @oscarjramsay," the chef captioned the shot.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay teases lookalike son Oscar

And fans immediately fell in love, with the pictures gaining over 24,000 likes in just over an hour.

One enthused: "He is too cute hey!" followed by a string of heart emojis, while a second added: "The new top chef."

One shocked fan commented: "My god he's changed so much. Gorgeous little man," while dozens of others took to the comments to say what a "cutie" he was and how much he looked like his father.

Oscar certainly took after his father last month when the chef shared a photo of the youngster with quite an impressive frown on his face.

It's almost too cute for words

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his and wife Tana Ramsay's two-year-old son looking rather grumpy, Gordon wrote: "Somebody's not happy with his hair up."

Oscar sported the frown as he rocked a high ponytail and striped jumper, looking like the spitting image of his dad when he's unimpressed with a meal.

Fans couldn't get over the likeness between Gordon and his youngest son, rushing to the comments section to share their shock. "Gordon is that you!!!" wrote one fan, while another penned: "Looks like you Gordon [laughing emoji] Watch that temper."

"He's saying… WHERE'S THE LAMB SAUCE?!" wrote a third fan, referring to one of Gordon's iconic kitchen meltdowns during an episode of Hell's Kitchen.

Gordon dotes on all of his children

Gordon has frequently shown how close he is to his children, and gave all his support to daughter Tilly when she competed in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

After her elimination, the dad-of five penned an emotional message to his youngest daughter and her dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin.

"Words can't describe how proud I am of these 2," he wrote.

"Hard working polite humble and incredibly down to earth, most of all well done and what a celebration of youth and how happy it makes me feel. The future is bright and you 2 will continue to shine lots of love dad [heart emoji]".

