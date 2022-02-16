Jamie Redknapp and new wife Frida reveal very UNUSUAL Valentine's celebration The couple were married in October

Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida celebrated their very first Valentine's Day as a married couple this week – but it wasn't quite as romantic as you might think.

The newlyweds only recently returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives, along with their baby son Rafael. But it was back to earth with a bump on Monday.

Jamie, 48, shared a snapshot showing the couple looking hot but happy as they posed with their trainer after a boxing session. Frida can be seen baring her abs in leggings and a sports top and is stood with her arm around Jamie as they smile for the camera in front of large punch bags.

“Valentine’s Day @jabbox with my girl,” former footballer Jamie wrote in the caption. “You killed us @george_veness.”

Jamie shared a Valentine's Day photo on Instagram

Fans were clearly impressed by the snapshot – not least because Swedish model Frida looks in such incredible shape. “How has she just had a baby?” one asked, as a second echoed: “Frida only has bubba in Nov, 5 kiddies with abs like that, JR you’re punching!” “Wow, she looks amazing!” a third said.

Jamie and Frida started dating in 2019 and went on to tie the knot in October. Their son Rafael arrived on 24 November, with the proud dad announced his birth on Instagram.

The couple welcomed their son in November

"Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Jamie is also a father to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.