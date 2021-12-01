Jamie Redknapp's unromantic proposal and whirlwind wedding to first wife Louise - details The former couple tied the knot in Bermuda

Jamie Redknapp married Frida Andersson in October, but when the footballer married his first wife Louise Redknapp (née Nurding) in 1998 it was a whirlwind wedding.

While holidaying in Bermuda Jamie popped the question to Louise in a casual manner – and within a week the pair were tying the knot. Speaking to The Mirror about the surprise (and slightly underwhelming) proposal, Louise said: "We were sitting in his room, and he said to me, 'I think we should probably get married, then.'

"It wasn't the most romantic proposal, and I think we even had a silly row afterwards when I told him he shouldn't have proposed just because he felt it was the right thing to do."

She confessed: "I mean, only I could have accepted a proposal in that way! But we were happy, and the wheels were set in motion for us to tie the knot."

Jamie remarried earlier this year

With just 30 guests around them, the couple said 'I do' on the beach just days after getting engaged.

While the proposal may have left something to be desired, Louise and Jamie were both really happy with the low-key wedding without too much fanfare.

The couple went on to have two children together, Charley was born in July 2004 and Beau came along in 2008.

The couple successfully co-parent their boys

They sadly split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage and the divorce was finalised by 2018. Jamie went on to re-marry, while Louise remains single.

They successfully co-parent their two boys, with Jamie singing the praises of Louse in a HELLO! interview.

"I'm very fortunate I've got two great boys. When you co-parent, it's something you have to do together and make sure you're both pulling the right way. Louise does a great job with the boys. We do the best we can and try to be tough but fair," he said.

