Kate Hudson on baby number four! Everything she's said The actress is a proud mum-of-three

Kate Hudson adores being a mother to her three beautiful children - and that's why she's not ruling out baby number four.

MORE: Goldie Hawn reveals real reason she hasn't married Kurt Russell

The Golden Globe-nominated actress, 42, is already a proud parent to Ryder, 18, Bingham, ten, and three-year-old Rani, however, adding to her brood is a strong possibility.

Kate is bubbling over with joy in her happy relationship with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa - the father of her youngest child - and so she says she may just have to bless him with another child.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's daughter Rani has adorable sing-a-long with grandmother Goldie Hawn

Why Kate Hudson wants another baby

The Fabletics founder admitted she thought she'd hung up her pregnancy shoes until Danny came along.

Not only did she give him a baby girl, but she hopes she can give him more!

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares joyous news about daughter Kate Hudson

MORE: Kate Hudson surprises fans with adorable baby bump photo

"At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done,'" she revealed on the Today show in 2019. "And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'"

Although she didn't have a plan - and perhaps still doesn't - at the time she confessed: "He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

Kate would love to give her boyfriend a baby boy

Who are the fathers of Kate Hudson’s children?

Kate's children have three different fathers. Her oldest, Ryder, was born through her marriage to rocker, Chris Robinson. The actress was engaged to Bingham's dad, Muse musician, Matt Bellamy, and Rani is Kate’s daughter with boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

SEE: Kate Hudson stuns in a dreamy red dress perfect for Valentine’s Day

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment to Oliver Hudson revealed

How many children does Kate Hudson want?

She's the first to admit she saw herself as a mum of many and said during an interview on the Today show: "I always thought I’d have four to six kids.

"That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

Kate and Danny share daughter Rani together

When does Kate Hudson want another baby?

Kate said she wasn't sure if she was done with having kids during an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2020. So when would be the ideal time for her to get pregnant again?

MORE: Kate Hudson makes rare comment about childhood with Goldie Hawn

MORE: Kate Hudson stuns in edgy black swimsuit which shows off her toned physique

At the time she said: "Right now, Rani's in that place where you're like, 'I want another baby'."

"But once she gets like four, five, you're like, 'I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit. They're kind of in a groove.' There's, like, a window."

Kate and her kids have a lot of fun!

Kate is in competition with her brother Oliver Hudson!

Another reason she may just have to have one more… to beat her brother, Oliver Hudson, who also has three children.

MORE: Goldie Hawn divides fans with rare photo of granddaughter

MORE: Kate Hudson shares sweet nickname her family give her

Kate has said that her competitive streak between her and her older sibling makes the prospect of another child even more appealing.

Kate says she thinks she'll end up with more kids than her brother

Again, talking to Ellen she was asked if the brother-sister duo would each keep on having children with their respective partners until one of them "wins and Kate quipped: "I have a feeling I’m probably going to end up winning."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.