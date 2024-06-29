Kate Hudson is radiant in tiny bikini and golden mesh

Kate Hudson has been making her fans green with envy with her sun-drenched vacation photos, which show her enjoying a boat trip and relaxing beachside.

Showcasing her beautiful summer wardrobe, the Fool's Gold actress, 45, was pictured in a tiny string bikini as she draped her arms around friends at the bar. Her white two-piece could be seen through the wide mesh of her golden coverup.

© Instagram The actress showed off her golden tan in a white bikini

While Kate chose to keep her beauty look fresh-faced and natural with minimal makeup and her blonde hair secured in an updo, she added a pop of color with her bold pink manicure.

© Instagram The Fool's Goal star was vacationing with her family

Kate proved she knows just how to dress for the hot weather, making several more outfit changes during her trip. In one snap, she rocked a bright white mesh top, while another showed her looking relaxed in an oversized T-shirt, and she sported a black strappy summer dress in a third.

© Instagram Kate shared several sun-soaked photos from her boat trip

The Bride Wars star appeared to be vacationing with her mother Goldie Hawn and her three kids: Ryder Russell Robinson, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Chris Robinson; Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy; and Rani Rose, her daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Kate's changing style

Kate has undergone a major style evolution since she shot to fame in Almost Famous in 2000. The mother-of-two previously donned slip dresses and sheer tops for noughties red carpet events, but she has since swapped that for tailored dresses, feathers and statement shoulders.

Commenting on her fashion choices, she told Vogue: "I never want to feel like I'm beholden to one thing. I've always wanted to be free and open, able to play around. So my style depends on the way the wind blows.

© Getty Kate often switches up her style

"Some days I want to be a minimalist, others I want to wear as many colors as possible because the hippie in me needs to come out."

While she keeps fans guessing with her outfit choices, one thing she is predictable with is her choice of comfortable shoes. "Comfort is essential. Shoes can be gorgeous, but if I know they’re going to be a disaster an hour after I put them on, I won’t bother," she said.

Fashionable kids

© Kate Hudson Kate is a mother to three kids Ryder, Bingham and Rani

And despite having help from stylist Sophie Lopez, Kate admitted she thinks Hudson is the best-dressed family member with the most "expressive" style.

"My daughter wears whatever she wants, and it’s out of this world. She’s way cooler than I am, and I’m so excited to see how she evolves. As a kid, I was very much like her, so expressive with fashion," said the doting mother.

