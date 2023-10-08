Kate Hudson teases second pregnancy with fiancé Danny Fujikawa in video that sparks reaction from fans

Is Kate Hudson ready for another baby with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa? It appears she just might be!

The Almost Famous actress is already a mom to three kids; she shares her eldest son Ryder Robinson, 19, with her ex Chris Robinson, middle son Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, 12, with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, five, with Danny.

The mom-of-three has never shied away from teasing she'd be open to welcoming another kid, and in her latest social media post, she got a hint that it might be in her future!

Over the weekend, Kate was having some fun on TikTok when she took a stab at a filter that randomized what users "need" as of late.

Kate tested out the filter from her sofa, and just as she made a pondering gesture with her face, the filter landed on its suggestion for her: "You need a baby."

To that Kate quickly grew shocked and drew her palm to her face, and before fans could get ahead of themselves, she captioned the TikTok post with: "Not an announcement…"

Nonetheless, her fans were quick to take to the comments and weigh in, with one fan writing: "Haha love it," as others followed suit with: "Oh well just wait for the formal announcement now," and: "We all love you," as well as: "I think the real answer is we need a new romcom from you," plus another fan also added: "Yes more babies!"

Kate has been previously candid about the idea of welcoming a fourth child, her second with Danny.

© Instagram Kate is a doting mom-of-three

Earlier this year speaking with beauty magazine Byrdie, she said she's not sure whether she's done having children just yet, telling the outlet: "I've been having children my entire adult life."

She added: "I've got my 4-year-old and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet."

© Getty Images The actress and her fiancé have been together since 2016

Kate also previously noted during a 2019 appearance on the Today Show that she thought she was done having kids before she met Danny.

© Instagram The star's two sons jamming out with their stepdad Danny

She said: "At one point I was like, 'Oh, maybe I'm done,'" before explaining: "And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him,'" and she even confessed: "He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

Kate and Danny started dating in 2016, and got engaged in September 2021, though they have yet to walk down the aisle.

