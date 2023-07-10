Kate Hudson's son Bing debuts surprising hair transformation as he celebrates 12th birthday

Kate Hudson's middle son Bingham – Bing for short – is one year closer to becoming a teenager, and the pre-teen is not only already so grown up, he's starting to develop his own personal style.

The actress' son – and Goldie Hawn's grandson – celebrated his 12th birthday on July 9th, and his famous mom put his latest hair transformation on display in her sweet birthday tribute.

Bing is Kate's first and only son with former fiancé Matt Bellamy, the frontman for English rock band Muse. Kate and Matt met in 2010, and got engaged the following year, the year they welcomed Bing, before ultimately splitting in 2014. The star also shares son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and daughter Rani Rose, four, with now-fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Kate took to Instagram over the weekend to honor her now 12-year-old on his special day, and gave insight into Bing's hobbies and passions.

The mom-of-three revealed that her son is taking after his dad, as she highlighted Bing's longtime love for playing the drums.

She shared a series of videos of the birthday boy through the years playing the drums, showcasing the incredible progression of his growth and drumming skills. In one especially adorable video, Bing is seen expertly playing the drums during a jam session with brother Ryder and stepdad Danny, who are on the guitar.

With each video, fans of the Hudson family got to see Bing grow up before their eyes, and towards the end, they got a glimpse of his latest hair transformation too.

Bing has always had a shaggy head of blonde hair, taking after his mom and grandmother, but it appears he recently chopped it all off and went even blonder, and is now sporting a buzzed, platinum blonde look.

Kate also shared a video of her fiancé and her eldest son bonding with Bing over music

In the birthday post's last slide, Kate shared a video of her, Rani and Bing walking down London – where they are currently vacationing – where the mom-daughter duo are singing happy birthday to Bing.

Bing is now sporting a platinum buzzed hairstyle

"Bing is 12 today! My drummer baby," Kate wrote in her caption, adding: "From the first time he played the kick drum, to his smoother pre-teen drumming ways."

Bing recently spent time with his dad and brother Ryder

She added: "He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild and unpredictable!" before capping off the tribute with: "Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing. We love you!"

The Hudson-Hawn-Russell bunch has always been tight-knit

Kate's fans had nothing but praise for the post in the comments section under the post, and Rita Wilson led the way with: "Happy Birthday Bing! Such impressive drumming and hair color!"

Others added: "Maybe he’ll perform with Muse one day," and: "I love this so much!! Happy birthday Bing," as well as: "Teen vibes are smooth, VERY COOL! Love watching talent," plus another fan added: "Bing, you’re freaking awesome on the drums. Happy birthday, man."