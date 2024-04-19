A look inside Kate Hudson's life at 45: Her career change, famous family and wedding

Kate Hudson turns 45 on April 19 2024 – and the Almost Famous actress is the perfect embodiment of an inspirational woman living her best midlife, and refusing to fade into the background. A mom-of-three, Kate is a multi-hyphenate, a working actress, raising three children, running several businesses and planning a wedding to fiance Danny Fujikawa.

Her first movies were released in 1999 and 2000 but it was her Oscar-nominated performance as Penny Lane, the misunderstood groupie in Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous that made Hollywood sit up -- proving that the actress wasn't relying on nepotism to prove herself.

Born in 1979 in Los Angeles, Kate is the daughter of award-winning actress Goldie Hawn and the actor and comedian Bill Hudson, and was raised by Goldie and her partner Kurt Russell, so it was inevitable she would also desire a career in the business of show.

Kate Hudson stars as Penny Lane in Almost Famous

Kate Hudson is a romcom queen

After winning her first Golden Globe for Almost Famous, Kate's career turned towards romantic comedies, and the star found herself in some of the most iconic romance movies of the early century: How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days, You, Me and Dupree; Fools Gold; and Bride Wars.

In the 2010s however things took a downturn and many of her films were box office failures – apart from Kung Fu Panda 3, the Dreamwork animation which grossed US$521.1 million globally and is Kate's most successful film of all time.

© RGR Collection / Alamy Stock Photo Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003

But a critically acclaimed appearance in the Netflix murder mystery Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery alongside Daniel Craig in 2022 renewed interest in Kate's career – and in March 2024 it was announced she would be producing and starring in a new untitled Netflix comedy from Mindy Kaling.

Kate will star as Isla Gordon who is unexpectedly appointed head of the family business — which happens to be one of the most famous professional basketball franchises in the country. It is loosely based on the real life of Jeanie Buss, the President of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kate Hudson, businesswoman

© Stefanie Keenan Kate Hudson visits Fabletics at Del Amo Fashion Center on September 26, 2017

During those years of movie uncertainty, however Kate set her sights on the business world, launching her own line of workout clothes and activewear Fabletics. The brand has become a huge success thanks to its e-commerce business approach in its first years which have now led to over 20 physical stories across America.

Kate has also ventured into the alcohol business, launching King St Vodka in November 2019, and publishing two lifestyle books: 2016's Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, and 2017's Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition.

But 24 years after Almost Famous, Kate has also returned to music, announcing in January 2024 she had signed a record deal with Virgin Music Group.

Pop star Kate

Kate released her debut single, 'Talk About Love' in January 2024, co-written with her fiancée Danny Fujikawa and the esteemed songwriter Linda Perry. Two months later she released Live Forever,' which has been described as a "a love letter to parents", while on April 17, two days before her 45th birthday the songstress dropped 'Gonna Find Out,' a guitar-driven callback to female singer-songwriters of the 1970s.

Her debut album will be called Glorious, and will be released on May 17, featuring 12 tracks.

© Kate Hudson Kate Hudson's debut album Glorious will drop on May 17

"I'd say it doesn’t seem real," Kate shared with fans in a statement. "But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I’ve done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready... and the songs got to the core of who I am."

"When it comes to talking about where this album comes from, the years I’ve spent quietly making music and living inside the songs, I’m not sure I’ll be able to stop talking about it," she added. "I’m just thrilled so many smart people want to talk to me about Glorious — and the process of making my first record."

Kate will be heading out for several tour dates, where she will surely be supported by her family, including fiance Danny Fujikawa.

Meet Kate Hudson's fiance

© Getty Images Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa became engaged in 2021

Kate and Danny were friends for a decade before they fell in love, with Danny's step-sisters Erin and Sara Foster, two of Kate's best friends. "And so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade," Kate told followers on Instagram in 2017.

"A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter."

© Instagram Danny Fujikawa with his daughter Rani

Danny proposed to Kate in September 2021, and she unveiled the stunning ring at that evening's Met Gala. But despite being engaged for over two years, the pair have not yet planned a ceremony, with Kate admitting to British morning show This Morning that she is not in any rush.

"I just haven't planned the wedding," she said, adding: "I go back and forth, I go, 'Do I really want a big wedding?' We're so happy. It's not the first thing I need." She added: "I've been there before. I've got kids with three different dads. It's not really the golden ticket — a wedding. And we also don't know where we're gonna do it. But it will happen."

Kate's former marriages

© Vince Bucci Kate Hudson and then-husband musician Chris Robinson in 2004

Kate married Chris Robinson, lead singer for the Black Crowes in 2000, and their son Ryder was born in January 2004. However in 2006 they announced that they had separated, citing "irreconcilable differences" and their divorce was finalized in October 2008.

In 2011 Kate welcomed her second son Bingham with then-husband Matthew Bellamy, the lead singer of Muse. They were engaged that same year but three years later they split.

© Kevin Mazur Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy attend the Breast Cancer Foundation's Hot Pink Party in 2013

As well as sons Ryder, 20, and 12-year-old Bingham, Kate is also mom to daughter Rani Rose, five, whom she welcomed with Danny in 2018.

Will Kate Hudson have more children?

At 45 Kate isn't necessarily finished welcoming children – sharing to Byrdie in 2023 that she has been "having children my entire adult life" and that she doesn't "have that answer yet".

"I've got my four-year-old and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet," she said.

© Kate Hudson Kate with Danny, Ryder, Bingham and Rani in 2019

Her children are also close with their cousins – Kate's brother Oliver is dad to sons Wilder and Bodhi and daughter Rio with Erinn Bartlett.

Kate and Oliver, 47, have always been close, and in 2022 they launched their own podcast, Sibling Revelry, which sees the pair "dive deep into the things that interest them and talk to other siblings in a free-formed, wide open, relaxed conversation," with guests including the Kardashian-Jenners, the Hiltons, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, Stella and Mary McCartney, the Haim sisters and and Rob Lowe.wa