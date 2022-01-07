Gino D'Acampo sets record straight about 'restaurant liquidation' and reveals exciting news

Gino D'Acampo has made the rare move to speak out following rumours that his restaurant chain has gone into liquidation.

Previous reports had claimed that his pasta chain, My Pasta Bar, which has three sites across London, had racked up debts of nearly £5million and had laid off staff. According to Companies House records, the company's current state is in liquidation.

READ: Gino D'Acampo shares rare photo of wife Jessica for special reason

Taking to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, Gino, 45, shared an impassioned video message as he said: "We've just come back from the island of Sardinia, I was there with the family, and when I got back, I saw a lot of crap being written about my restaurants. Apparently, my restaurants have gone into liquidation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo sets record straight on restaurants 'going bust'

"Now I don't usually do stuff like this but I thought, let me set the record straight here."

READ: Gino D'Acampo shares photos of rarely seen family members

READ: Gino D'Acampo snaps at Holly Willoughby in awkward This Morning moment

Gino clarified that it was only one of his chains that had gone into liquidation, saying: "About ten years ago I opened a business called Pasta Bar which is serving Italian food very fast in the centre of London, three little shops, we tried it for ten years and then Covid came around and I thought, 'You know what? We have to close.'

"There's no point to pursue with the idea which, by the way, I absolutely love, and I will continue with that with another business.

Gino clarified that only one of his restaurant chains had gone into liquidation

"So the Pasta Bar business has got nothing to do with my restaurant business, my import business or any other business that I do. It's a standalone business, going into liquidation, we have to move on. This is what food business is all about. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

The Italian celebrity chef and This Morning star then had some exciting news to share with fans, as he said: "Now let's talk about the restaurant business, which is going really, really well. So much so, that this year alone I'm going to be opening three mega sites, and one I'm going to open in Italy!

"The other thing as well I want everybody to know, finally, I got it. I've always wanted to open a restaurant in Alderley Edge and two days ago we did it!" Gino revealed that his new restaurant in Alderley Edge is named Luciano, after his eldest son, and is a follow-on to the current Luciano restaurant in the ME hotel in London.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.