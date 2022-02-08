Exclusive: Gino D'Acampo makes rare comment about his kids after family dynamic change The This Morning chef is a doting dad to three children

Gino D'Acampo has expressed his pride over working with his eldest son Luciano, and revealed his hopes for his other children to follow suit one day.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the This Morning chef - who has been married to wife Jessica since 2002 - touched upon teaming up with his 20-year-old son with his business company, Gino D'Acampo Hotels & Leisure venture.

"You know, I'm having a great experience so far to be honest," he divulged. "Everybody always says, you know, be careful, because working with the family, with the kids, you're going to bring work home or you're going to start to argue."

On how his son is learning the ropes of working in a busy kitchen, Gino added: "I think he knows where he stands with me. I think I know where I stand with him. And we respect each other. You know, he does his thing. I do my things and he's learning."

Despite his father's fame and popularity, Luciano has been kept pretty grounded. "What I like about my son is that he's 20 years old but he's not kind of a big headache because of everything that he has," explained Gino. "He's very level-headed, very respectful to people and very, very focused on what he wants to do."

Gino and Jessica share three children

Gino and his wife Jessica are also proud parents to two other children - Rocco, 17, and nine-year-old daughter Mia. On expanding the family venture, Gino shared: "Well Rocco is 17 so I think he's going to come with us because now he's got his brother there as well, yeah, definitely."

However, Mia has a long way to go before she joins her dad and two older brothers. "Mia is nine at the moment and she's only interested in dancing, TikTok and our puppy - we got a puppy lately, so she's busy with him," he added.

The family only recently welcomed their new addition - an adorable dog who has been named Snoop. Speaking about their pooch, Gino revealed: "He is doing very well. Yeah. He's a very cool dog. Very cool guy."

With only days to go before Valentine's Day, the dad-of-three confessed he doesn't tend to celebrate with his wife of 20 years. "I do not remember the last time I was at home for Valentine's Day," he continued.

The celebrity chef with his two sons

"I usually spend Valentine's by myself because Valentine's Day always comes when it's half-term and I go on the island of Sardinia by myself while my wife stays here with the kids. I tend to have Valentine's Day by myself which is actually not that bad."

The celebrity chef splits his time between Hertfordshire and Sardinia, where he owns two gorgeous properties, spending six months there in the summer and six months back in the UK for winter.

At the moment, Gino is busy expanding his restaurant portfolio having recently launched Luciano by Gino D'Acampo in Alderley Edge and Gino D'Acampo Old Hall Street Restaurant and 360 Sky Bar at INNSiDE Liverpool.

