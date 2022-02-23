Gwen Stefani fans can't believe their eyes with stunning childhood photos The Hollaback Girl singer threw it right back!

Gwen Stefani is preparing for a whole new era, and the What You Waiting For singer stunned fans when she shared some unbelievable childhood photos.

The star threw it all the way back to when she was a baby as she shared some black-and-white photos of herself growing up, with a small clip of her dad tickling her underneath her chin, even if she didn't look too impressed! Another throwback saw her as a young girl standing hand in hand with one of her older brothers, as well a cheeky photo of herself with her tongue out.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani offers rare glimpse into her chilldhood with stunning photos

She also included some photos from when she was a toddler, featuring her riding a bike without stabilizers and holding two adorable pet kittens.

Her video had a scrapbook feel to it, and she only added small portions of text, which read: "Chapter 1: Back to where it all started."

In her caption, the 52-year-old explained: "Chapter 1: Old School Me. Back where it all started. #GXVE coming soon. Link in bio."

Her followers could not believe their eyes, with one writing: "You are so adorable! Can't wait for its release!"

Gwen was a cheeky little girl!

A second added: "Can't wait! Love you Gwen," and a third commented: "Awwwwwww adorable," while a fourth penned: "Oh my goodness this is precious!!!!"

Many others were left speechless and commented with heart emojis, while many more shared their excitement about whatever new project she was working on.

The No Doubt star has been teasing fans for weeks with something new, and earlier this week she got fans all excited with a new video of herself from the neck up.

The singer moved her hands down her face, revealing a statement makeup look, complete with glittery eyeshadow and a bold red lipstick.

Her photo collage had a scrapbook feel to it

"Making magic," she simply wrote alongside the post, which received over 40,000 likes in under ten minutes.

"I am so ready for this," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Magic in the makeup! So excited." A third added: "I cannot wait!" Many more simply commented with fire emojis, meaning "hot".

Gwen has given very little away as to what she is about to release, but has a link her in bio to a website titled Gxve.

