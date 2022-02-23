Amy Robach has fans stunned with unbelievable photo from latest adventure The GMA star is in the Galápagos Islands

Amy Robach is exploring the Galápagos Islands and she has been delighting her fans with amazing photos from the region.

MORE: Amy Robach wows fans with 'amazing' pictures on adventure away from GMA

On Wednesday, she had her followers awestruck as she shared a photo of a volcanic eruption, that was still going on after six weeks. Thankfully, the Good Morning America star assured fans that she was a safe distance from the eruption, as were the island's rare pink iguanas that she was reporting on. She explained: "The Wolf volcano still erupting - 6 weeks and counting now - thankfully on an uninhabited portion of Isla Isabella and away from the rare and elusive pink iguanas that inhabit this island."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach prepares to embark on epic adventure

Her followers were mesmerized by the once-in-a-lifetime shot, and they were all unanimous in their praise for the journalist.

SEE: Amy Robach shares rare backstage photo revealing pre-show traditions

WOW: Amy Robach glistens in post-workout photo ahead of new adventure

"What a sight!" enthused one, while a second added: "Amazing pics / thx for taking us on this adventure," and a third commented: "Wow Amy, these pictures are incredible."

A fourth penned: "Amy, incredible picture," while a fifth commented: "Wow!! Love your post! The pics are amazing."

Amy took this breathtaking photo

Her photo was taken at dusk of the jaw-dropping moment with the sky and water bathed in red from the lava flow from the volcano.

READ: Amy Robach reveals history-making adventure away from GMA you'll want to check out

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach inundated with support after health update on Instagram

Amy isn't alone in her epic adventure, as she's been joined by her husband Andrew Shue.

Earlier in the week, she posted a picture of herself with Andrew as they stood on a boat, arm-in-arm overlooking the spectacular water behind them and a few stunning rock formations.

The star has been enjoying her time on the Galápagos Islands

The popular host added even more pictures that showed the sun dancing over the water as she wrote: "All aboard @lindbladexp #natgeoendeavourii … the adventure begins!!"

MORE: Amy Robach looks sensational as she takes to the stage in new birthday photos

MORE: Amy Robach leaves David Muir baffled in hilarious backstage video

Fans immediately began gushing over the snapshot of the two, with one saying: "Your adventurous spirit is so inspiring, and I love that your hubs is always with you on these journeys."

Another wrote: "So glad your husband can go with you," with a third adding: "So sweet that Andrew gets to enjoy your adventures," and many others simply inundated the comments section with heart emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.