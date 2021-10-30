Brooklyn Beckham shares sizzling photo of Nicola Peltz to mark joyous celebration Victoria and David Beckham's son is so in love!

Brooklyn Beckham isn't shy about sharing his love for fiancée Nicola Peltz on social media – so it's not surprising he marked their second anniversary with another public declaration.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham took to Instagram on Friday where he posted several loved-up snaps of the couple, including one of Nicola posing topless in a pair of bikini briefs with nothing but her hand covering her chest. Another photo saw the couple flashing peace signs to the camera, and one shared on his Instagram Stories saw Nicola sitting on Brooklyn's lap as they enjoyed a sweet embrace.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shares touching engagement story

"The past few years have been the best years of my life x you make me smile, and laugh every day," Brooklyn lovingly captioned his photos.

"I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you xx 2 down forever to go. I love you nicola xx," he added. Nicola replied: "I love you baby".

The Bates Motel actress posted several of the same images to her own Instagram account, with the caption: "Two years down and forever to go. I love you more every day baby," to which Brooklyn replied: "My girl xx."

Brooklyn shared this sizzling photo of Nicola

Brooklyn's saucy snap follows several love declarations that he has posted for his fiancée lately. Last month, he shared a picture of them both taken at the Met Gala, which he captioned: "Me and my soulmate."

Nicola was quick to reciprocate the feeling, commenting: "I'm so lucky to call you mine."

Nicola posted several of the same photos to mark their anniversary

And a few days earlier, sharing a clip ahead of attending the biggest fashion event of the year, David and Victoria's eldest child shared a brief clip of Nicola and wrote: "I'm so crazy in love with you Nicola."

"Brooklyn, I love you so much," Nicola wrote back.

The couple met back in 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2020. At the time, mum Victoria said of the news: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

