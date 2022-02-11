Emily Andre stuns in skinny jeans for rare off-duty look The star posed with her lookalike brother

How gorgeous does Emily Andre always look? Peter Andre's talented wife shared a rare off-duty snap this week and fans were loving her laid-back attire.

The NHS doctor – who shares children Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, with Mysterious Girl singer Peter, and is a step mum to his teenage kids Princess, 14, and Junior, 16, whose mother is his ex-wife Katie Price – posed alongside her lookalike brother for a sweet family snap. Emily, who is usually seen rocking pretty dresses at red carpet events, gave an insight into her super simple personal style. She donned a simple pair of high-waisted jeans for the occasion, teamed with a classic polo neck.

Proving she's a natural beauty, the star opted for minimal makeup and wore her long, sleek locks down loose.

It seems brains run in the family since the beauty, née Emily MacDonagh, revealed her brother Tom is also in the medical profession.

"So lovely to pop in and see my bro @drtmacdonagh and @dr.mahmoud.aziz who are working their socks off as usual at their clinic. Very proud! @azthetics.uk," she captioned the photo.

Emily wowed in high-waisted jeans

One fan wrote: "Wow such Talent both of you," while another said: "What a lovely pair clever family," and a third posted: "Emily, you are truly lovely."

It's thought Emily has three brothers, who she grew up with her in Bridgewater, Somerset, before going into medicine – just like Tom. Her mum Rebecca is a paediatrician and her dad Dr Ruaraidh MacDonagh – known as Dr Ru – is a consultant surgeon.

The doctor is a fan of affordable high street fashion

Emily is a fan of high street clothing and has previously delighted fans with her super affordable sense of style.

It seems the pretty brunette is fond of doing her clothes shopping on ASOS, since she wowed us in another affordable buy from the website when she accompanied Peter to a garden party at Buckingham Palace back in May 2019.