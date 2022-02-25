Harper Beckham is her brother Brooklyn's double in sweet bedtime picture shared by dad David The family have recently been on holiday together

David Beckham is a proud dad of four and can often be found sharing photos of his and Victoria's kids, Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and ten-year-old Harper, on his social media – much to the delight of his 71 million followers.

On Thursday, the former footballer shared an adorable picture of his only daughter hugging the new family pet, her bunny Coco, and we can't help but notice how much she looks like her eldest brother.

In the picture, the ten-year-old is wearing a silk blue and white pyjama set whilst smiling for David, who is behind the camera.

"Bunny love," the 46-year-old simply captioned the photo.

David has a great relationship with his daughter and recently treated her and Cruz to a ski holiday during the school break.

In the new picture, Harper could be seen bonding with her bunny Coco

David and his two youngest children had fun in the snow but seem to have reunited with mum Victoria in their Cotswolds home since.

Victoria was unable to join them as according to David she was working hard on her latest fashion collection. The 44-year-old also stayed behind to attend Edward Enninful's 50th birthday party and wedding to partner Alec Maxwell.

Brooklyn has always had a good relationship with his youngest sister

Not many pictures have surfaced of the glam event that was held in Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath's home, Longleat Estate, but Anders Christian Madsen, a fashion critic at British Vogue, did share a photo of himself alongside Victoria – and she looked stunning.

The designer dazzled at the pre-wedding bash on Tuesday in a gorgeous silk-satin gown that could have easily been worn as a wedding dress.

The slip of Victoria's dress was designed with a V-neck, embroidery, and bias-cut hemline, and it elegantly swept the floor.