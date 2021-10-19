Piers Morgan divides fans with surprising photo of son's transformation The former GMB star is a father of four

Piers Morgan has taken to Instagram to document his eldest son Spencer's transformation over the years - all the while poking fun at their beloved football club, Arsenal.

The former GMB star shared two snapshots - one taken recently at the Emirates Stadium and a second captured some ten years ago. He joked: "What the last decade of following Arsenal does to a man."

Unsurprisingly, his post sparked a big reaction from fans. “You do realise that barber shops are back open?” one joked in reference to Spencer’s hair, as a second noted: “Well, he brushes his hair the other way now…”

“Kid still hasn't learned to smile,” a third wrote, while a number of other followers quipped that Spencer now looks older than his father. One fan, meanwhile, complimented the TV star by saying: “Oh Piers, you are like a fine wine my darling! X.”

Piers shared two photos taken over ten years

Piers is a proud father to four children, with Spencer the eldest of his sons. The 56-year-old shares his three boys – Spencer, 28, Stanley, 24, and 20-year-old Bertie – with his ex-wife, Marion Shalloe; the former couple were married from 1991 until their divorce in 2008.

In June 2010, he married journalist Celia Walden, and together the couple are parents to nine-year-old daughter, Elise.

The TV star with his three sons

His fun football post comes days after Piers shared some sad family news with fans. He revealed that Kezzy, his parents’ beloved dog, had passed away, posting a snapshot on social media showing her laying on a sofa in the kitchen.

He wrote: "RIP Kezzy, 14. My parents' wonderfully good-natured, intuitive, loyal, empathetic and lovable dog. She will be greatly missed by all of us."

He is also a proud dad to daughter Elise

Fans and friends were quick to offer their condolences. "Ahhh, sorry to hear that, look at that lovely face," one follower wrote while a second commented: "I'm so sorry for your sad loss." A number of others shared broken heart emojis.

