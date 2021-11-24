Piers Morgan hits out at former Good Morning Britain co-star for 'mocking' him Piers quit the show back in March

Piers Morgan has responded to Adil Ray's jibes on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, after the presenter joked to Susanna Reid that she had "presented with some babies" over the years.

While discussing taking children to work, Adil said: "When your kids were young, Susanna, were you taking them into a TV studio while you were presenting? You have presented with some babies over the years, haven't you? […] They stormed out and threw a tantrum."

Piers responded to the news on Twitter, writing: "Hmmm. Given how Mr Ray has helped destroy GMB’s ratings since I left, if I were him I’d probably avoid mocking the guy who took them to record heights."

His followers were quick to respond with something of a mixed reaction, with one writing: "Can't say I was always a fan of you, yet @adilray is not fit to lace your shoes when it comes to presenting. I Don’t watch when he is on, simple." Another person added: "Single handedly? No credit to all the many other people who worked on the show with you?"

A third person added: "We all wish you were back on GMB Piers. It's gone downhill since u left. No one can replace the magic you and Susannah had. Such a shame!"

Piers is set to have a busy time in the new year after he confirmed that he will be joining News Corp and FOX News Media in a global deal from 2022. Speaking about the move, he said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

