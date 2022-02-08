Avril Lavigne poses in thigh-high boots and bralette as she shares new heartbreak The star made an announcement on Instagram

Avril Lavigne has taken to Instagram to share some disappointing news with her followers.

The 37-year-old singer admitted she had been forced to make a "difficult decision" as she addressed her fans in the UK and Europe.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne shares rare video of lookalike mom

Avril shared two photos; one showing the official poster for her Love Sux tour and the second, a statement written on her behalf.

In the first image, the star can be seen sat on the ground and holding a bunch of black balloons. She is dressed in statement thigh-high boots, leather trousers and a matching bralette.

Avril shared her heartbreak after postponing her tour

She wrote: "To my fans in Europe and the UK, I have some unfortunate news to share with you about my UK and European dates.

"I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen."

The star is dating Mod Sun

Avril continued: "It's not an easy decision, but it's one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment. It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait."

It comes after Avril was spotted having a friendly dinner with her ex-husband, Sum 41's Deryck Whibley, just last week.

Avril remains on good terms with ex-husband Deryck

Avril and Deryck were married from 2006 until 2009 – but have remained on very good terms in the years that followed. On Wednesday, they were reunited at Nobu in Malibu alongside Avril's rapper boyfriend Mod Sun, who she has been dating for a year.

In 2014, Avril spoke out in support of Deryck as he announced he was seeking help for his alcoholism. "I'm proud of him for taking this step," she said at the time. "I love Deryck very much. He's family to me. He's a good guy, and I want him to be happy and healthy and what he did was to let his fans know to drink responsibly."

