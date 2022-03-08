Nicole Kidman facing health setback after suffering painful injury: details The Meet the Ricardos star missed the Oscars luncheon as a result

Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon on Monday.

The Australian actress has received her fifth overall Academy Award nod for her role in Being The Ricardos – but was unable to attend the celebratory event at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel after suffering a health setback.

Nicole, 54, is currently back at her home in Nashville, recovering from a torn hamstring, and under her doctor's advice is resting up and taking it easy.

According to Variety, it is an old injury that flared up while Nicole was filming Amazon Prime's upcoming Expats last week.

Nicole and Keith married in 2006

The Oscars ceremony is being held on 28th March. Nicole has received her nomination for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Meet the Ricardos; her fellow nominees are Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Spencer's Kristen Stewart.

Supporting her on the night will be Nicole's proud husband, Keith Urban. The couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret, will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary in June.

The couple with their daughters, Sunday and Faith

Nicole is also a proud mom to two children from her marriage to Tom Cruise. The couple were married from 1990 until 2001 and in that time adopted two children, Bella, 29, and 27-year-old Connor.

The star is fiercely private when it comes to her Scientologist children but occasionally opens up about her relationship with them. While there has been speculation over the years that neither Bella nor Connor talk to Nicole due to their involvement in their famous father's church, she has insisted this is not the case.

Nicole is also a proud mom to Bella and Connor

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

