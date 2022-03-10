Kate Garraway treats daughter Darcey to incredible night out after a 'tough' week They duo went to the theatre

Kate Garraway is gearing up to mark her daughter Darcey's 16th birthday this week and treated her to a special night out ahead of it.

On Wednesday, the presenter and her teenage daughter headed out to watch Dirty Dancing at the Dominion Theatre in London – and posed for the cutest selfie together.

Captioning the rare family photo, Kate wrote: "Well, what a way to celebrate your 16th birthday Eve!! @ddonstage is THE best fun & we are both in love with Johnny. And yes, Darcey has already told me no one puts her in a corner!"

Admitting their outing comes after a "tough" week for them, the Good Morning Britain presenter added: "Just what the doctor ordered after a tough week. The season ends at Easter so if you get the chance to go do it! #dirtydancing #dirtydancinglondon."

Kate treated Darcey to a night at the theatre

Kate's children, Billy, 12, and Darcey have been the presenter's biggest support during their dad Derek Draper's health battle.

At the end of 2021, they both paid tribute to her during an appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Both Billy and Darcey watched the interview from the audience and took part when Piers asked them how proud they were of their mother.

"Let me start with you Billy, how proud are you of your mum?" Piers asked Kate and Derek's only son.

Kate's children have been her biggest support during the past two years

The 12-year-old replied: "Very proud. I'm really proud of her."

Kate added: "Those two are incredible. And they are incredible with their dad."

Piers then asked Darcey: "How have you found the last 20 months and in particular your amazing mum through this period, keeping everything going?"

The teen said: "She's amazing, obviously. She looks after us, she always encourages us, it's really good. We're really proud of her."

"And so you should be," Piers added.