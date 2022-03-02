Kate Garraway takes everything in her stride with good humour – and this week was no exception.

The GMB star admitted to a major wardrobe mistake when she arrived a Smooth Radio to start work on Tuesday, and even posed for a picture!

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals hair disaster - and son Billy isn't impressed!

Kate, 54, can be seen lifting her jumper to reveal a pink vest underneath. The picture – posted on the radio station's Twitter page – came with the caption: "When you accidentally buy a vest aged 8-10 and not size 8-10.

"Still @kategarraway's got room for some pancakes! Come and join her until 1."

Kate admitted to her shopping error and posed for a photo

Fans and listeners quickly reached out to the star, with one writing, "Only you Kate, only you!" "Absolutely hilarious, don't you just love her!" said a second.

A third wrote: "You are so funny Kate, and you can still smile even after all the stuff you've gone through xx keep smiling."

Kate's latest documentary, Caring for Derek, recently aired on ITV, the follow-up to her award-winning show, Finding Derek.

Kate has been married to Derek since 2005

Her husband was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after contracting coronavirus. He stayed in intensive care for months before being discharged a year later and now requires round-the-clock care at home.

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005 and together share two children, 15-year-old daughter Darcey and son Billy, 12.

They share two children, Darcey and Billy

Kate recently accompanied Derek on an 11,000-mile trip to Mexico in search of groundbreaking new medical treatment.

Speaking about the visit on Good Morning Britain, she told her colleagues: "It's all come about because of the first documentary. This is a doctor who works in the US and he's been working for 13 years on clinical trials of this treatment and he is just at the point of waiting for approval on it and of course, 11 years ago there was no such thing as Covid so he's been looking at it for other things."

