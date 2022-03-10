Judge Robert Rinder had made a big – and brave – decision. The 43-year-old has revealed he will be travelling to the Polish Ukraine border to see first-hand the humanitarian efforts.

Robert shared the news on his Twitter account, sharing a snapshot of the front page of Jewish News, which showed a photo of Jewish children arriving in the UK after escaping Nazi Germany, compared with a photo of a Ukrainian father having to say goodbye to his children leaving on a train.

WATCH: Judge Rinder shares heartbreaking news

Also on the cover is a quote made in 1938 by Home Secretary Sir Samuel Hoare as he told Parliament that there would be no limit on the amount of children from Nazi Europe let into Britain.

It read: "This is our chance to take the young generation of a great people, to mitigate to some extent the terrible suffering of their parents and friends."

“The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians, providing humanitarian practical support.” Priti Patel

I will be reporting from the Polish border from Monday!

‘Please don't lie to me, unless, you're sure I'll never find out the truth’⁩ pic.twitter.com/4Z7M59pjPZ — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) March 10, 2022

Robert shared his decision with fans on Twitter

To accompany his post, Robert wrote: "'The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians, providing humanitarian practical support.' Priti Patel, I will be reporting from the Polish border from Monday. 'Please don't lie to me, unless, you're sure I'll never find out the truth.'"

Robert will be broadcasting live from the Ukraine border from Monday for talkRADIO and fans were quick to applaud his decision. "Respect. You are truly a man of your word and show that action is the mark of compassion not empty hollow platitudes from politicians," one wrote.

The invasion of Ukraine began 15 days ago

A second shared: "Wishing you safe travels Rob and the ability to navigate very difficult situations and report in a way that enlightens us all. Thank you for your service."

A third said: "Be safe and we're so proud of you and what you're doing. All our love xxxx," and a fourth stated: "Let's hope and pray you find Priti and her gang have finally stepped up and we can once again be proud of how Britain is a welcoming place for those running from a tyrant set on destruction at all costs."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.

