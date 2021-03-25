Judge Robert Rinder has taken to Twitter to reveal he has been the victim of a street mugging.

The TV star opened up about his ordeal to his followers and offered a financial reward for anyone able to assist the police.

He wrote: "I've just had my phone grabbed out my hands by 3 boys wearing balaclavas on bikes (Finchley Road & Canfield gardens). They laughed as I shouted to drop it.

"I'm in shock but am insured & privileged," Robert continued. "Others are less lucky. Help me find these people & stop them (financial reward)."

Beverley Knight was among the first to reach out to the star, writing: "I am so sorry Robert. I don't care about privilege, nothing about what happened to you is ok. No one, absolutely no one likes a teefing little rass."

In response, Robert told the singer: "Hear that. The 'privilege' is knowing that I can sort this out and get it replaced. As you know, our phones are lifelines to friends & family (especially in lockdown). For thousands of other victims this means being cut off or losing a fortune. Thanks for your love."

Robert, 42, lives in north London with his French bulldog, Rocco, following his divorce from husband Seth Cummings in 2018.

In a 'Day In The Life' interview with The Times last year, he shared: "I've lived in London all my life. I'm part of the Jewish metropolitan liberal elite, darling, so I'm much more comfortable in the city than in the countryside. I don't even like being shown around gardens in case I have to feign interest.

"I grew up just down the road from Amy Winehouse, in a pleasingly mixed area full of Greek Cypriots, Asians and Jewish people. It was like Brookside Close: everybody knew everybody else, everybody got along, so I've always felt drawn to this area," he shared.

"It's always nice coming home to the sheer delight of the dog, who greets me as if I’d been gone forever. I would still be married to my ex-husband if he [wet] himself with delight when I got home."

