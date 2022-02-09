Chris Evans shares trailer for upcoming Buzz Lightyear movie - and fans all have the same thought The actor will play the titular Pixar character

Chris Evans is stepping into a role that will take him to infinity and beyond, as the new trailer for the upcoming Buzz Lightyear movie was released.

The actor took to his social media to share a rare post with the trailer for the movie, and fans were left ecstatic.

WATCH: Chris Evans stars as Buzz Lightyear in new trailer

Celebrity fans like Josh Gad shared their approval, with a majority of fans voicing how excited and curious they were to see a memorable animated character voiced by Captain America.

"Buzz with Captain America's voice is everything I needed," one wrote, with another saying: "We're all counting on you Captain, our Starman. Excited for this Launch. #Lightyear."

A third added: "Once a captain always a captain," with one also commenting: "You better believe I’m going to be the most excited person in that cinema."

The animated sci-fi feature sees the Marvel star voice the beloved Toy Story character as he gets his own origin story.

Chris shared a teaser for the project back in October

The film is set to release in theaters in June of 2022 as Chris takes on the mantle of Lightyear from Tim Allen, who voiced the intergalactic toy astronaut in the Toy Story series.

Back in October, after the release of the first teaser for the film, the actor tweeted about his love for animated movies and his excitement for the project.

"Animated movie [sic] were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing," he wrote, before going on to thank the team involved.

He shared an excerpt of a statement he made about the movie with the post, saying: "The phrase 'dream comes true' gets thrown around a lot but I've never meant it more in my life.

The Marvel star gushed about his role in Lightyear

"I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else.

"I pinch myself every day."

