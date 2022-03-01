Loose Women's Saira Khan admits she is 'heartbroken' in poignant new post The mum-of-two took to Instagram

Saira Khan has taken to Instagram to share new heartbreak with her fans.

MORE: Loose Women's Saira Khan shares big family news

The former Loose Women star posted a powerful statement in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which read: "I am totally heartbroken and saddened at seeing images and reading reports of black and Asian people living in the Ukraine being beaten up, bullied and denied access to transportation to get them out of the country."

:

WATCH: Saira Khan has a treat in store for husband Steve

She accompanied her post with a lengthy caption. It read: "In war all refugees regardless of the colour of their skin should be treated with respect and humanity.

READ: Loose Women's Saira Khan defends Coleen Nolan – 'She is not the problem'

MORE: Loose Women's Saira Khan's house is the epitome of A-list chic

"I hope and pray that the racism I am reading about and seeing footage of is 'fake news'. I hope and pray that the Ukrainian authorities, when the world is supporting them, and to whom I have donated money to, to help them in this crisis, in their hour of need, to help ALL their citizens can look people of colour in the face and say, 'WE ARE NOT DISCRIMINATING OUR CITIZENS BASED ON THE COLOUR OF THEIR SKIN.'"

Saira with husband Steve and their two children

Saira concluded: "If these reports of inequality, discrimination and brutality are fake, we all need to know and be united against propaganda. I will not allow myself to believe that the Ukraine and Poland are prioritising refugee status based on the colour of a person's skin. Please someone prove me wrong!"

READ: Saira Khan shares strong message about 'guilt and shame' on 17th wedding anniversary

MORE: Loose Women stars' wedding dresses: Ruth Langsford, Denise Welch and more

The family are currently on holiday in Florida

Saira, 51, is currently on holiday in Florida with her family – husband Steve Hyde and their two children, Zac, 13, and ten-year-old Amara.

Prior to her powerful post, she had shared a sweet snapshot of her daughter during a visit to the Kennedy Space Center, showing Amara standing in front of The Command Module – part of Apollo 11. "I really hope she gets excited about the sciences as I was today," Saira shared in the caption.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.