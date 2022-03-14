Alex Scott's fans react to her stunning BAFTA gown Fans can't get enough of the BBC presenter's BAFTA transformation

Alex Scott wowed the red carpet on Sunday when she wore a stunning dusty-pink gown - and fans cannot get enough!

Posting some highlights from the elegant event, Alex took to her Instagram to give fans a sneak peak of her evening which was hosted at the famous Royal Albert Hall.

Captioning her post "BAFTA BABY" the former footballer shared nine exciting snaps from the night.

One fan commented: "Stunning dress, love the high-heels too!" Another wrote, "So, so gorgeous" whilst another fan dubbed her as "breathtaking". Countless love heart and flame emojis also flooded the TV presenter's comments.

The 37-year-old looked incredible in a long-sleeved gown which was cut out across her chest, matching the long thigh-high slit. Her look was matched with stunning embellished heels and completed with gorgeous soft waved hair as well as a natural makeup look to match the pink theme.

A-List friends of the star were also quick to comment on her spectacular look. Radio DJ Clara Amfo, who was pictured with Alex in the post, commented with three heart-eye emojis. Alex Jones commented "whit a woo" and former Corrie star Helen Flanagan joined the masses, replying with some heart-eye emoticons.

Other stars weighed in with Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, actor Max Harwood and comedian Munya Chawawa all liking Alex's post.

While at the star-studded event, Alex confessed she had a fan-girl moment, secretly videoing Lady Gaga from her seat. On the video, which she posted to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Fangirling over seeing Lady Gaga yano."

The BBC presenter has had an epic week and just hours before the British star was flying back from New York. Whilst in the Big Apple she was featured in a stunning exhibition supporting the mental health campaign Take a moment, and alongside other A-Listers appeared on a huge billboard in the middle of Times Square.

