Lisa Faulkner has fans saying the same thing as she dazzles in beautiful jumper

Lisa Faulkner has always dazzled with some of her stunning outfits, and on Friday as she shared a cooking-themed post her fans were distracted by her look.

The stylish presenter was sat in front of a plate of seafood tortellini that she had prepared herself, but it was the lavish green jumper that she was wearing that got her followers talking. She looked incredibly stylish in the number and its bright colour commanded attention as she tucked into her candlelit dinner. She kept her accessories to a minimum only wearing her wedding ring and another on her pinky finger.

In her caption, she explained: "I was browsing @ocadouk this week looking for something hearty and warm to enjoy at home that felt like an extra special treat and this @pastaevangelists kit was a perfect choice.

"I went for the lobster, crab and prawn tortellini and it was quick and easy but even more tasty! I found it on the 'Valentines' aisle on Ocado and there are lots of other options for a night in such as @pizzapilgrims and @hawksmoorrestaurants."

She added: "This would be so perfect for a date night at home, especially with Valentine’s Day around the corner. Have a gorgeous evening x."

But while some of her followers were intrigued by the recipe, many more were obsessed with her gorgeous outfit.

One complimented: "Lisa, loving your green jumper, and it looks absolutely stunning on you," and a second said: "Sounds delicious! Absolutely LOVE your jumper!!!!!!!"

Several others wondered where her jumper might come from, with one asking: "Yummy! #also where did you get your lovely green jumper from?" and another posted: "Need to know where to get that jumper!" Sadly Lisa has remained silent on that question.

The post also gave an insight into the star's lavish home, and she had plenty of fine china to east from, including the beautiful blue bowl that her pasta was in.

Behind her was a cupboard filled to the brim with white china and some patterned cups.

She also had a stunning crystal candlestick where a candle burned, while her large dining table was covered with a tan tablecloth.

