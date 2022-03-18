Alex Jones treated to the ultimate birthday surprise by husband Charlie - and wow! The One Show host married her husband Charlie Thomson on New Year's Eve in 2015

Loose Woman star Alex Jones celebrated her birthday in style as her husband, Charlie, whisked her away on an exciting "mysterious birthday date" to Paris on Friday, as she turns 45.

Taking to her Instagram, the BBC presenter posted a gorgeous black and white snap of her holding, what looks to be, a birthday donut with a large candle sticking out the top after a glamourous meal on Thursday evening.

WATCH: Alex being whisked away on her mystery birthday date

Captioning the stunning photo, she wrote: " Thanks to my friends and family for making it such a lovely day. Husband is surprising me with a mystery overnight date. Half an hour to pack and no idea what to put in!!!!!"

As expected, birthday wishes from friends and fans flooded into the comments on the post. Countryfile presenter Anita Rani said: "Happy birthday gorgeous woman" with a red love heart.

Alex enjoying her birthday dinner on Thursday evening

One fan weighed in, writing: "Happy birthday Alex Hope you enjoy your mystery overnight stay and manage to pack the right things xx" – our thoughts exactly!

Documenting the lead up to the exciting mystery date night, Alex took to her Instagram Stories. In the video she says: " Where are we going?" and Charlie, shaking his head replied: "I can't tell ya." Christine said "Go on."

Alex enjoying a birthday cocktail

She continued: "We're going on a birthday surprise overnight, we're in an Uber and we're going down the M4, and he let slip. He said, 'can you take more than 100ml on the plane?'"

Alex looked very glam in the videos, weaing some large sunglasses and a cream knitted cardigan.

The latest update is a shot of hubby Charlie walking through terminal 5 at Heathrow airport, followed by a cheeky glass of fizz before Alex was put out of her misery and found out she was being jetted away to Paris - we hope she has an incredible time!

