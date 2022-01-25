George Stephanopoulos makes hilarious dig at co-star during recurring segment The GMA host is a fan of Jeopardy, though

George Stephanopoulos enjoys occasionally ribbing at his co-stars just as much as any of the others do, with TJ Holmes recently bearing the brunt of it.

The Good Morning America anchor left the studio in hysterics with his latest dig at TJ in what has become a recurring bit on the show.

George introduced a story the team has been covering over the past week regarding Amy Schneider's history-making streak on Jeopardy.

He then cut to TJ, who was helming the story in the studio while describing her run, and introduced him by cheekily saying: "TJ is on our Jeopardy beat. Hey TJ!"

As his co-hosts started to chuckle, TJ simply shot him a slightly annoyed look and retorted: "Hey, don't start with me George," which left everyone in hysterics.

The dig was a reference to a running joke the two had about how often they'd covered Jeopardy-related stories on the show.

TJ helmed the latest story on Amy Schneider's history-making run

They even had another exchange about it during a segment of last week's GMA while introducing the previous story about Amy's run.

Before beginning his story, TJ started off by saying: "You all might remember, George, you said to me here on the air not long ago 'TJ, did you ever imagine that Jeopardy would be a news beat that you would cover?'"

The comment had many in the studio laughing, including George, who could just look on and hilariously respond with: "You had a good year of it!"

TJ then went on to explain that it was because there was a huge influx of stories around the show over the past year, including the search for a new host and several winning streaks being made.

The two hosts have often covered Jeopardy-related stories for GMA

He ended his segment about the new record by talking more in detail about how contestants can often go on streaks like these and deeming Amy's victory to be due to her simply being "smarter than everybody else."

