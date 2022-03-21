Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards.

While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

The country star took to social media at the time to share pictures of the ceremony, thanking Brendan and her family for their support.

"Tuesday October 26 2021 is a day I will never forget as long as I live. That is the day I got inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall Of Fame in Ft. Worth Texas," she shared.

"It is truly one of the greatest honors of my life. I am beyond grateful to join such an amazing group of women. I’m still processing this and will be for a long time."

Miranda added: "Being part of this kick ass club has lit a new fire in me to keep pushing to be better. To keep learning new things and to hold on tight to the grit and determination it takes to achieve your goals. I have a long way to go to be half as cool as the 200 plus cowgirls that have also been inducted over the years but I’m ready for the journey."

Miranda rocked a super cute black polka dot dress with a tiered skirt for the occasion and paired it with silver cowboy boots, and a large black buckle belt.

Miranda and Brendan celebrated together

The ceremony memorably came a few days after the release of Hell on Heels, Miranda's band the Pistol Annies, first Christmas album which hit the shelves on 22 October.

As well as being a member of Pistol Annies, Miranda is an incredibly successful solo artist, and has been honored by the Grammy Awards, the Country Music Association Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards – to name but a few.

Outside of her singing career, Miranda has an idyllic home life with her police officer husband Brendan, who she has been married to since 2019.

Miranda met Brendan on Good Morning America, where he was working on set as a security guard and when the star was performing on the ABC news show with her band.

Opening up about the romantic tale, the star told New York Times: "My husband was doing security there [GMA] for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back."

They tied the knot after just three months of dating but have made their marriage a success, and recently celebrated Brendan's 30th birthday.

