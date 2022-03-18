Miranda Lambert takes husband's name for fun St Patrick's Day post

Miranda Lambert has shared a cheeky St Patrick Day selfie with husband Brendan McLoughlin from Ireland - and for a rare moment used her married name.

"Happy St. Patrick’s day from the Mcloughlin’s!" she captioned the post, referencing herself with her husband's name and revealing his Irish heritage.

Miranda and her husband have been in Ireland since she performed as part of the Country2Country Festival in the UK, which brought country artists across the world together.

The singer-songwriter recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her trip, including snapshots of the two enjoying a day of street painting, sightseeing, and even a casual drink while getting to meet friends old and new.

She captioned her post: "London, Dublin and Glasgow, thanks for singing along @c2cfestival. @brendanjmcloughlin and I got to see some old friends, make some new friends, paint some street art with Kareem and see some beautiful sights. Can't wait to come back soon!"

The country superstar is currently riding high, not only having just won Entertainer of the Year at the latest Academy of Country Music Awards, but also announcing her new album coming very soon.

Miranda shared a sweet selfie with her husband Brendan

Miranda shared a sunkissed shot of herself showing off her huge tattoo in the desert, followed by an album announcement for Palomino, saying: "New Album 'Palomino' out April 29.

"This record takes you on a journey through songs. I hope y'all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories."

She is also up for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for 'If I Was A Cowboy' at the 2022 CMT Awards.

