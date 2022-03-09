Miranda Lambert teases new addition as she announces 'surprise' news close to her heart The star has had a week full of exciting news

Fresh off her win for Entertainer of the Year at 2022's Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert is getting back to work and giving back to the community that means the most to her.

The star teased a new addition to her family, as she announced an incredible donation to an organization close to her heart.

True to her country and farm-life roots, the singer is a die-hard animal lover, and even has her own organization, MuttNation, dedicated to the nurturing and safety of shelter animals.

In an emotional new tribute, the country singer announced that together with Tractor Supply, they were donating a "surprise" $5,000 grant to an animal shelter in every state in appreciation of their hard work and dedication to the wellbeing of animals.

Miranda shared the exciting news with a photo of herself looking out to a rolling field of grass, wearing a plaid shirt, skinny jeans, cowboy boots of course, and holding a guitar.

The image featured her adorable blonde dog, Bellamy. Fans couldn't help but wonder, given the star's dedication and love for pets, if a new pup would be joining the family any time soon.

Miranda's heartfelt announcement

The If I Was a Cowboy singer was flooded with support following the news, with fans commending her for her donation and thoughtful tribute. One fan commented: "What a blessing!" while another wrote: "Incredible!!!! What a well deserved surprise for those rescues!!" as another said: "Thank you for all you do for these animals! All they need is a chance at a happy life."

In the post, Miranda revealed that a whooping $260,000 had been donated to animal shelters across the nation. In her caption, she explained that: "Some of my biggest heroes are the staff & volunteers at animal shelters who work so hard to rescue animals."

Miranda cuddles with her dogs

The star frequently shares adorable snaps of her and her pups to raise awareness of shelter animals, most recently with a heartwarming video montage featuring photos and videos of her with her chihuahua mix.

Fans fawned over the sweet post, which included plenty of pictures of the star and her pet cuddling up together as well as a video of the pup licking Miranda's face and her kissing the chihuahua back on her head.

