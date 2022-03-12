Miranda Lambert leaves fans emotional with empowering message after album news

Miranda Lambert has left fans emotional as she shared an empowering message reminding everyone to "take a breath when things are out of sorts".

The country star has confirmed her new album 'Palamino' will be released on 29 April and she took to social media on Friday to also share details of her new single 'Strange'.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert wins ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year, picks up coveted triple-crown

"I hope this one makes y’all feel a little lighter on your feet, and is a reminder to take a breath when things are out of sorts," she commented, which left one fan writing: "Did I cry the entire time? Obviously. Did I play it on loop once again? Obviously."

"It makes me smile for sure," added another.

The album news comes after the singer walked away from the 2022 ACM Awards with the Entertainer of the Year award, although she collected it virtually as she was working in the UK.

But she told Dolly Parton, who was presenting the show: "I cannot believe I am not there to celebrate, it is the first time I have missed this in 17 years and so my heart is broken.

Miranda shared the message with fans

"I have been waiting for this a long time and I never thought it would happen," she added.

"Thank you to the country music family for embracing me and supporting me, and also, this one goes out to the singer-songwriter girls out there putting their blood sweat and tears into their guitar strings."

Miranda had been nominated several times over an almost two-decade career, but this was her first win; she was unable to be at the ceremony in person as she was performing in London.

Backstage with the press, however, Carrie Underwood praised Miranda and shared how the win was "long overdue".

"It is always wonderful because there are so many incredibly talented women in this genre, and Miranda is long overdue for winning this award so I couldn't be more proud of her as a sister in this genre of music and in this industry," Carrie said.

"There were a lot of incredible females on stage tonight and I look forward to more of that happening."

