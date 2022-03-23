Dancing on Ice: Regan Gascoigne wins and fans all say the same thing It was a big night on the ice!

After months of excitement and jaw-dropping performances, Regan Gascoigne won the 2022 series of Dancing on Ice on Sunday night.

It's been another amazing series, filled with incredible talent as well as dramatic exits, injuries and illness.

MORE: Phillip Schofield breaks silence after Holly Willoughby pulls out of Dancing on Ice last minute

But the three finalists proved themselves over and over, and as the big night approached, there was no clear frontrunner for the title of Dancing on Ice champion 2022.

Former Strictly star Brendan Cole, professional dancer Regan Gascoigne and Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt all took to the ice one last time to impress judges and the public alongside their professional partners, Vanessa Bauer, Karina Manta and Mark Hanretty, respectively.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse fights back tears in emotional Dancing on Ice moment

After one last evening of brilliant performances, it was time for the result of the public vote, and hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield seemed almost as nervous as the contestants as they read out the result.

MORE: What are the past winners of Dancing on Ice up to now? Find out here!

SEE: 12 Dancing on Ice stars' stunning wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse & more

Viewers took to social media soon after, to share their opinion of the victory.

Regan won Dancing on Ice on Sunday night

"Yes well done Regan such a deserving winner," one wrote, while another added: Yesssss!!! Well deserved to @regangascoigne #DancingOnIce."

A third chimed in: "Yaaaaaaasssss Regan!"

The new champion was clearly over the moon with the result, breaking down in tears after it was announced and hugging his partner tightly.

Holly and Phillip revealed the series champion

It's been a longer than usual wait for the final this year after the big night was postponed due to an ITV schedule shake-up.

The broadcaster delayed the 2022 final in order to show the FA Cup quarter-final match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

In the show's semi-final earlier this month, Olympic athlete Kye Whyte and Vamps singer Connor Ball were both sent home in a dramatic double elimination after giving it their all in the skate-off, where Kimberly emerged victorious, taking her place in the final.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.