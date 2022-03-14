Dancing on Ice's Connor Ball breaks silence following exit as show is hit with 'fix' claims Kymberley Wyatt was unanimously saved by the judges

Dancing on Ice's Connor Ball has broken his silence after being voted off on the show's semi-final.

The Vamps guitarist Connor and BMX racer Kye Whyte were both voted off, whilst the four judges - Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, and Christopher Dean - chose to save former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the musician simply posted a picture of himself poking his tongue out at the camera and wrote: "What a time. What an experience. The best people. x."

Kye has remained silent but has reshared supportive messages from the many fans that voted for him to make it through to the show's final next week, where Regan Gascoigne, Brendan Cole, and Kimberley will battle to take home the trophy.

Connor took to Instagram to thank his fans

Connor and Kye's exits did not go down well with fans on Sunday, who rushed to Twitter to state the decision had been a "fix".

"Such a fix, it should be based on improvement and leaning on the ice and Connor should have went through," one wrote on Twitter, whilst another added: "Total fix...Connor should be in the final and not Kimberley. She's only in the final coz she's the judge's favourite!!"

A third remarked: "Honestly robbed that Connor didn't go through to the final on dancing on ice but we all know from the start the judges overscoring their favourites from day one that the final 3 isn't a shock."

Connor and Kye lost out to Kymberley Wyatt

The ITV dance show was hit with more drama ahead of its start on Sunday morning as it was announced that presenter Holly Willoughby had tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final."