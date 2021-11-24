Kate Beckinsale takes the plunge in bright yellow push-up bra - and wow! The actress delivered a birthday surprise to someone very special

Kate Beckinsale pulled off yet another head-turning look when she posed in a very bold yellow bra to wish her friend a happy birthday on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old star shared a montage of photos and videos to congratulate her longtime, pal and hairstylist, Aaron Light, on his milestone, and this included one of her in her underwear.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale sets social media alight in little black dress for star-studded event

In the video, Kate was being primped and preened by her glam squad, which included Aaron, and she wore a push-up bra which showed off her toned and tanned torso.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Becksinale sizzles in her bold underwear

She captioned the post: "Happy birthday to my dearest @lightaaron .. I can’t believe I’ve known you since you were 18 and butch … wheee I love our adventures and I love you."

She also included several more photos of the adventures she's shared with her dear friend and fans loved each and every one of them.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale turns heads with her glow in elegant green gown

MORE: Kate Beckinsale is a golden goddess in incredible figure-hugging dress

Aaron himself responded to Kate's outpouring of adoration and commented: "Love you to the moon and back my love!!"

Kate is proud of her toned physique

Kate recently turned up the heat once more when she sizzled in a pair of very snug latex pants and posted a snapshot on Instagram.

She wowed in Commando's Faux Patent Leather Legging, a tiny crop top and a white faux-fur jacket.

One of her pet cats was sprawled on the floor in front of her feet which she'd clad in sky-high heels.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale causes a stir in a mini-dress when fans all notice one thing

SEE: Kate Beckinsale gets fans talking with stunning multicolored ensemble

The mom-of-one looked effortlessly youthful in the photo which amazed her social media followers.

Kate recently made a statement in latex

They commented: "Still killin it," and there were hoards of on-fire emojis.

Kate showed where she gets her age-defying good looks recently when she shared a photo of her 74-year-old mother.

"My mother is 74 years old and looks this ridiculously good due to living by the ancient motto ‘where’er you be, let the wind go free’ and climbing up scaffolding whenever she can," Kate captioned a photo of her mom.

Kate gets her good genes from her mom

Fans swooned over the photo, with one writing: "She looks amazing!"

Another added: "Quality genes and jeans," while another follower wrote: "I pray my daughter posts pics of me at 74 with equally enchanting descriptions."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.